New Suit - Real Property

Berkley Insurance Co. sued Marie Du-Chastel on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by De Luca Levine LLC, accuses the defendant of causing water damage to a property insured by the plaintiff. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04793, Berkley Insurance Company v. DU-Chastel.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Berkley Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

De Luca Levine LLC

defendants

Marie DU-Chastel

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct