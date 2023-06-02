New Suit

Berkley Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Daniels and Daniels LLC, John A. Daniels, Esq. and other defendants in New Jersey District Court on Friday. The complaint, brought by Coughlin, Midlidge & Garland, seeks a declaration that Berkley has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying malpractice lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03031, Berkley Insurance Company v. Daniels And Daniels, LLC et al.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 2:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Berkley Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Coughlin Midlidge & Garland LLP

Coughlin Midlige & Garland

defendants

Daniels And Daniels, LLC

Donna Deloy

John A. Daniels, Esq.

Thomas Deloy

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute