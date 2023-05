New Suit

Berkley Insurance Co., as subrogee of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., sued Best Petroleum Corp., doing business as Gulf Puerto Rico, and other defendants Thursday in Puerto Rico District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to a fraudulent check issuing scheme, was filed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01254, Berkley Insurance Company v. Collazo et al.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 7:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Berkley Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Jo-Ann Estades-Boyer

defendants

Alex Vega Collazo

Best Petroleum Corporation d/b/a Gulf Puerto Rico

Eduardo Lorenzi

Jose Perez

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct