New Suit

Duane Morris filed a complaint for declaratory relief Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Berkley Insurance. The complaint, which names OakCare Medical Group and other medical providers, seeks to rescind coverage due to alleged misrepresentations made on a renewal application. The case is 3:22-cv-05181, Berkley Insurance Company, a Delaware corporation v. OakCare Medical Group et al.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 1:40 PM