New Suit

Frost Brown Todd filed a petition for declaratory judgment on behalf of Berkley Assurance Co. Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit names the Adams Law Firm and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation alleging legal malpractice. The case is 3:23-cv-00014, Berkley Assurance Company v. The Adams Law Firm et al.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 6:00 PM