New Suit - Insurance

SunPower, a supplier of solar panels and renewable energy services, was sued by an insurance provider on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Pillinger Miller Tarallo LLP, seeks declaratory judgment that Berkeley Assurance Co. is not obligated to defend or indemnify SunPower for claims arising from damage to solar energy systems at two Target distribution centers in California. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05627, Berkley Assurance Company v. Sunpower Corporation.

Energy

July 01, 2023, 5:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Berkley Assurance Company

Plaintiffs

Pillinger Miller Tarallo

defendants

Sunpower Corporation

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute