New Suit - Class Action

Intel and Administrative Committee of the Intel Minimum Pension Plan were hit with an ERISA class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, accuses the defendants of improperly determining the benefits in a joint and survivor annuity. According to the complaint, defendants used actuarial assumptions that were decades out of date, meaning the class allegedly received less than the 'actuarial equivalent' of their vested accrued benefit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00343, Berkeley v. Intel Corporation et al.