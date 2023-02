New Suit - Contract

Butler Snow and Johnston Law filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of used automobile parts recycler Berkeley Shredding and other plaintiffs. The complaint seeks to rescind loans entered into with Conserv Lending by an unauthorized agent of Berkeley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00436, Berkeley Shredding, LLC et al v. Conserv Capital, LLC et al.

