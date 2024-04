News From Law.com

Stanford Law School may be tied for No. 1 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, but on the basketball court, Berkeley Law School ruled. The University of California Berkeley School of Law got justice by beating Stanford Law by 10 points, with a final score of 53 to 43, during the first "Order on the Court" law school basketball game to benefit the Berkeley Law Summer Public Interest Fellowship Fund, the university announced last week.

Education

April 19, 2024, 6:55 PM

