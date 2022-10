New Suit

Berkadia, a New York-based commercial real estate company, sued Kenneth Love d/b/a Magnolia Roofing on Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, accuses the defendant of refusing to refund an erroneous duplicate payment of almost $250,000 for roof repairs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00609, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC v. Love.

Real Estate

October 17, 2022, 5:01 PM