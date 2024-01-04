Who Got The Work

Kaitlin Thompson of Baker McKenzie has entered an appearance for GT Biopharma in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 14 in Massachusetts District Court by the Law Office of Joseph L. Sulman on behalf of Gregory Berk, a former President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Vedantra Pharmaceuticals. The suit contends that Berk was wrongfully terminated after opposing the company's false representations regarding the preclinical development timeline for the company’s two leading programs. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul G. Levenson, is 1:23-cv-12761, Berk v. GT Biopharma, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 04, 2024, 9:18 AM

