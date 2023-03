Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Peterson Watts Law Group on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she contributed over $1000 to her 401k account but after resigning was unable to locate and access the account. The case is 3:23-cv-01349, Berhane v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 5:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Habteab Berhane

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

defendant counsels

Peterson Watts Law Group, LLP

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations