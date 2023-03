Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Peterson Watts Law Group on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Walmart to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Habteab Berhane. The case is 3:23-cv-01346, Berhane v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 22, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Habteab Berhane

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

defendant counsels

Peterson Watts Law Group, LLP

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations