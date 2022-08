Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Wagner LLP on Thursday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Zurich American Insurance to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Helmke Beams LLP on behalf of Cheryl Berger, who requests to proceed with arbitration over underlying claims she filed seeking $1.1 million in accidental death benefits. The case is 1:22-cv-00283, Berger v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 6:10 PM