New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Match Group, a dating application provider, was slapped with a biometric privacy class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action accuses Match Group of wrongfully collecting, storing and sharing the personal identifying information and biometric data of dating app users. The suit was brought by Israel David LLC on behalf of users of Tinder and other dating apps who were required to upload an identity verification photo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07319, Berger v. Match Group, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

December 02, 2022, 3:36 PM