New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways were hit with an antitrust class action Monday in New York Eastern District Court over the airlines 'Northeastern Alliance' agreement, which seeks to eliminate 'head-to-head competition' between American and Jet Blue at four large U.S.-based airports. The suit, brought by Israel David LLC, contends that the agreement is 'illegal per se,' as it has the same tendency of increasing prices and reducing output. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07374, Berger v. JetBlue Airways Corporation et al.