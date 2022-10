New Suit - Product Liability

Exactech Inc. and its private equity owner TPG Capital were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Conley Griggs Partin and Kelley Uustal Law Firm on behalf of Lawrence Berger who alleges that he suffered various injuries due to Exactech’s Optetrak knee replacement system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04043, Berger v. Exactech, Inc. et al.