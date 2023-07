News From Law.com

Regional Florida firm Berger Singerman is eying untapped potential in Central Florida as other firms focus on South Florida with a new corporate partner hailing from Nelson Mullins. Nicolette Vilmos is joining Berger Singerman's business reorganization and dispute resolution teams as she helps the firm expand its roots in Orlando and Tampa.

