Berger Montague Poaches Group of 7 Patent Attorneys From Mon...

Berger Montague has poached a group of seven attorneys from Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhodes, claiming all of Montgomery McCracken's patent attorneys in the process. Leading the group of attorneys is Montgomery McCracken's former chief diversity and inclusion officer Alfred Zaher, now a shareholder and head of Berger Montague's IP group as well as a member of its diversity equity and inclusion task force. Joining him in the firm's Philadelphia office will be senior counsel Shawn Li, Richard Moss, Patrick Farley, Aaron Haleva, and Stephanie Benecchi. Maryellen Madden will be joining the firm as of counsel, along with two staff members.

Pennsylvania

June 26, 2023, 7:03 PM

