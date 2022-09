Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Carrington Mortgage Services to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Allan Berger & Associates on behalf of Jamie L. Berger and Andrew J. Geiger. The case is 2:22-cv-03257, Berger et al. v. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 6:49 PM