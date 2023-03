Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Calcagni & Kanefsky on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged unpaid medical services, was filed by Lawall & Mitchell on behalf of Bergen Plastic Surgery. The case is 2:23-cv-01796, Bergen Plastic Surgery v. Aetna, Inc.

Health Care

March 30, 2023, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Bergen Plastic Surgery

defendants

Aetna, Inc.

defendant counsels

Calcagni & Kanefsky, LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute