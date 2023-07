Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Unifi Aviation, an aviation services provider jointly owned by Delta Air Lines and Argenbright Holdings, to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw. The case is 3:23-cv-01334, Berg v. Unifi Aviation LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 8:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Leiv Berg

Plaintiffs

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug, Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik

defendants

Does 1 through 50, inclusive

Unifi Aviation, LLC

defendant counsels

Taylor D. Horn

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination