Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against P.F. Chang's to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Edward M. Bernstein & Associates on behalf of Tammi Berg. The case is 2:23-cv-00348, Berg v. P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 06, 2023, 3:06 PM