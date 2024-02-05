Who Got The Work

Gemma Saluta and Nikole M. Crow of Womble Bond Dickinson have stepped in as defense counsel to First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Welfare Benefit Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, pertaining to short-term disability benefits, was filed Dec. 20 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by the Foster Law Firm on behalf of Kailee Berg. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, is 4:23-cv-00208, Berg v. First Citizens Bank & Trust Company Welfare Benefit Plan Do Not Docket In This Case. See 5:24-cv-56-Bo-BM.

Banking & Financial Services

February 05, 2024, 8:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Kailee Berg

Plaintiffs

Foster Law Firm, LLC

defendants

First Citizens Bank & Trust Company Welfare Benefit Plan

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations