Arrow Electronics, a publicly traded technology distributor, was slapped with an employment lawsuit in Colorado District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who is alleging disability discrimination and wrongful termination on the basis of being denied a COVID-19 vaccination exemption. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01318, Bereznak v. Arrow Electronics, Inc.

May 24, 2023, 8:00 PM

Tobin Bereznak

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA