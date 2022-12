Who Got The Work

Jason B. Levin of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Cameron Schaefer and Offbeat Ventures LLC d/b/a Vinyl Me Please in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender- and race-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 24 in New York Eastern District Court by Cerasia Law on behalf of Alexandra Berenson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:22-cv-06454, Berenson v. Offbeat Ventures, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 08, 2022, 7:55 AM