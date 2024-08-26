Sarah R. Skubas and Trisana N. Spence of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Yale New Haven Health Services Corp. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed July 11 in Connecticut District Court by Terk & Carlone on behalf of employees who contend that they were either wrongfully denied exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine requirements or required to undergo COVID-19 testing after being granted exemptions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall, is 3:24-cv-01188, Berens et al v. Yale New Haven Health Services Corporation.
Health Care
August 26, 2024, 2:03 PM