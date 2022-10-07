New Suit - Environmental

Berendo Property and other plaintiffs filed an environmental lawsuit against a laundry list of defendants on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Perkins Coie and the Pearson Law Group, seeks reimbursement under CERCLA for the costs of remediating contamination at two warehouses in Arizona where cathode ray tubes were supposed to be recycled. The complaint accuses the defendants of conducting sham recycling operations at the warehouses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01721, Berendo Property et al. v. Closed Loop Refining and Recovery Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 07, 2022, 8:47 PM