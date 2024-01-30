McCarter & English partner David R. Kott has entered an appearance for Kenvue in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 5 in New Jersey District Court by the Brown Law Firm and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of Richard Berdan, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose risks of litigation and negative outcomes as a result of FDA findings that phenylephrine is ineffective to treat nasal decongestion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:24-cv-00108, Berdan v. Johnson & Johnson et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
January 30, 2024, 9:45 AM