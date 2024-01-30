Who Got The Work

McCarter & English partner David R. Kott has entered an appearance for Kenvue in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 5 in New Jersey District Court by the Brown Law Firm and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of Richard Berdan, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose risks of litigation and negative outcomes as a result of FDA findings that phenylephrine is ineffective to treat nasal decongestion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:24-cv-00108, Berdan v. Johnson & Johnson et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 30, 2024, 9:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Berdan

Plaintiffs

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Johnson & Johnson

Betsy D. Holden

Heather Howlett

Joseph J. Wolk

Kenvue Inc.

Larry Merlo

Melanie L. Healey

Michael E. Sneed

Paul Ruh

Peter M. Fasolo

Richard E. Allison, Jr.

Seemantini Godbole

Tamara S. Franklin

Thibaut Mongon

Vasant Prabhu

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws