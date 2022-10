New Suit - Employment

Kansas City Southern, a railway holding company, was hit with an employment lawsuit Wednesday in Kansas District Court. The court action was filed by Groves Powers LLC and the Casey Jones Law Firm on behalf of Justin Berberich, who claims he was wrongfully terminated for steadying himself on a railway car. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02426, Berberich v. Kansas City Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

October 19, 2022, 6:50 PM