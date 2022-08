Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at FordHarrison on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against West Hills Hospital to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Tumanyan Law Firm on behalf of Sofia Beraud, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting unsafe patient conditions. The case is 2:22-cv-06048, Beraud v. West Hills Hospital et al.

Health Care

August 25, 2022, 6:57 PM