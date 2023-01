Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Saia Inc. and Saia Motor Freight Line LLC to Oregon District Court. The complaint, which arises from a worker's compensation claim, was filed by the Law Offices of Daniel Snyder on behalf of Anthony Berardi. The case is 3:23-cv-00056, Berardi v. Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC dba Saia Ltl Freight et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 13, 2023, 6:20 PM