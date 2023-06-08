Who Got The Work

Winston & Strawn partner John C.C. Sanders Jr. has entered an appearance for Magnolia Financial Group, Rainstar Financial Group and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The complaint accuses the defendants of engaging in a fraudulent commercial loan scheme. The action was filed April 24 in Texas Northern District Court by Nowak & Stauch on behalf of Bequest Funds LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle, is 3:23-cv-00866, Bequest Funds LLC v. Magnolia Financial Group LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 10:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

