New Suit - Class Action

Nestle Healthcare Nutrition Inc. was slapped with a consumer class action Saturday in New York Western District Court over the company's marketing of its 'Carnation breakfast essentials' brand powdered drink mix. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates and the Law Office of James Chung, alleges that the product is advertised as containing 13 grams of protein when the nutritional facts on the back of the packaging reveal it contains only 5 grams of protein in 'powder' and 'as prepared.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00747, Benzin v. Nestle Healthcare Nutrition, Inc.