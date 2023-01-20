Who Got The Work

Scott R. Knapp, Brandon C. Hubbard, and Maureen J. Moody from Dickinson Wright have stepped in to represent Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan in a pending employment lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 2 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Hurwitz Law on behalf of Daniel Benz, seeks a declaration that the arbitration agreement contained in Benz's employment agreement is unconscionable and unenforceable. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of wrongfully denying the plaintiff a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shalina D. Kumar, is 4:22-cv-12649, Benz v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Health Care

January 20, 2023, 11:32 AM