New Suit - Contract

Truist Financial, a bank holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his accounts were closed without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02682, Benz-Puente v. Truist Financial.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 5:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Gilberto Benz-Puente

defendants

Truist Financial

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract