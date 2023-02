Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Topgolf to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Aegis Law Firm. The case is 2:23-cv-00303, Benyamin v. Topgolf Payroll Services LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 17, 2023, 8:47 PM