New Suit - Employment

Laura Nyantung Beny, an African American law professor at the University of Michigan, filed a discrimination lawsuit against the university and Law Dean Mark D. West on Friday alleging that she has been subjected to race and gender discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment, unlawful speech restrictions and unfair discipline over her nearly two decades at the university. The 73-page complaint was filed in Michigan Eastern District Court by Edwards and Jennings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12021, Beny v. University of Michigan.