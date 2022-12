Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burns White on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance and North American Risk Services to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, which challenges denial of water damage claims, was filed by Praetorian Law Group on behalf of Benwood LP. The case is 2:22-cv-01867, Benwood, LP v. Amguard Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 27, 2022, 3:18 PM