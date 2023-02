Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dykema Gossett on Friday removed a lawsuit against Walsh College of Accountancy and Businss Administration to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by Gasiorek Morgan on behalf of a human resources coordinator. The case is 2:23-cv-10417, Benvenuti v. Walsh College Of Accountancy And Businss Administration.

Education

February 17, 2023, 11:45 AM