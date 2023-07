Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alverson Taylor & Sanders on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart to Nevada District Court. The complaint, filed by Vegas Valley Injury Firm, pursues claims on behalf of the Estate of Robert Barconia Jr. in connection with the fatal shooting of Barconia in a Walmart parking lot. The case is 2:23-cv-01034, Benton v. Walmart, Inc.

July 05, 2023, 9:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Constance Benton

defendants

Walmart, Inc

defendant counsels

Alverson Taylor & Sanders

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims