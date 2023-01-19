New Suit - Consumer

L’Oreal, its subsidiary SoftSheen Carson and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Environmental Litigation Group PC, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair care products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00305, Benton v. L'Oreal USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 19, 2023, 1:00 PM