Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Chestnut Cambronne PA filed a data breach class action on Aug. 8 in New York Western District Court against the University of Rochester. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a May 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06447, Benton-Hill v. The University of Rochester.
Education
August 09, 2023, 4:30 AM