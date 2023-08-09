New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Chestnut Cambronne PA filed a data breach class action on Aug. 8 in New York Western District Court against the University of Rochester. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a May 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06447, Benton-Hill v. The University of Rochester.

Education

August 09, 2023, 4:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Natasha Benton-Hill

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

The University of Rochester

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims