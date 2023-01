Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rawle & Henderson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Enhanced Recovery Company to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by J.P. Ward & Associates on behalf of Robert Bentley. The case is 2:23-cv-00115, Bentley v. Enhanced Recovery Company, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

January 24, 2023, 6:08 PM