Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Lloyds to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, challenging the denial of property damage claims, was filed by Hoch Law Firm on behalf of Dr. Matthew Bentley. The case is 4:22-cv-01052, Bentley, DDS v. State Farm Lloyds.