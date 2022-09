Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Law Office of Kimberly G. Anderson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allied Insurance, a subsidiary of Nationwide, and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Favret Demarest Russo Lutkewitte & Schaumburg on behalf of Stephen Bentel. The case is 2:22-cv-03225, Bentel v. Kinnett et al.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 1:53 PM