Who Got The Work

Lincoln National, an insurance and investment company, has turned to attorney Iwana Rademaekers of Iwana Rademaekers PC to fend off a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Jan. 27 in Oklahoma Eastern District Court by Shook & Johnson on behalf of James Benson. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gerald L. Jackson, is 6:23-cv-00037, Benson v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 13, 2023, 6:19 AM