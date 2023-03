Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and PHH Mortgage Corp. to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Todd S. Dion on behalf of Raymond J Benson. The case is 1:23-cv-10503, Benson v. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as Indenture Trustee for American Home Mortgage Investment Trust 2006-2 et al.