Attorneys at Balch & Bingham on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alabama Power Co. to Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Jessica Bugge on behalf of the estate of Brian Benson, who drowned after being exposed to a dam breach due to alleged negligence. The case is 2:23-cv-00746, Benson v. Alabama Power Company.

June 08, 2023, 8:26 PM

Thomas Benson

Law Firm Of Jessica Bugge, LLC

Alabama Power Company

Balch & Bingham

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims