New Suit - Copyright

Dorsey & Whitney filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of linens maker Benson Mills Inc. The complaint targets an e-commerce seller for allegedly selling products which infringe a Benson Mills design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01487, Benson Mills Inc v. Guang.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 20, 2022, 3:40 PM